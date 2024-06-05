PM China Visit

CM approves Rs 300,000 for treatment of Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem

Maryam
LAHORE, Jun 05 (APP):On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved.
The CM prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem. A bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet thanked the Chief Minister on showing a kind gesture.
The CM directed the Health department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.

