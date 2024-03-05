Cleanliness operation held in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Dr. Aurangzeb came to the field on Tuesday early hours to check the implementation of the ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ program in the city.

He supervised the cleansing operations in streets, parks and main roads of Jinnah Colony, Iqbal Colony, Mubarakpura and other areas in the tehsil.

He appealed to the citizens,shopkeepers to coordinate with tehsil administration and sanitary staff, and requested to put garbage in dustbins or containers near to their areas instead of throwing on roadsides and open places for keeping the city neat and clean.

He said that implementation would continue on indicators issued by the Punjab government for cleanliness and no effort would be spared to make Tandlianwala Tehsil, an ideal Tehsil of the province.