COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust team conduct free cataract eye surgeries in Somalia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): The eight-member dedicated medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has successfully conducted more than 200 free cataract surgeries at Dalmar Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia.

According to COMSTECH, the Al-Shifa team not only performed surgeries but also provided training to doctors at Dalmar Hospital in cataract surgeries, thereby bolstering.

The medical team is conducting free cataract eye surgeries during a ten-day-long camp from March 01-10.

Overall, more than 400 cataract surgeries will be performed, restoring vision and improving the lives of hundreds of people in Somalia.

The free cataract eye surgery camp was announced by the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi under the special instructions and guidance of Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.

Al-NUR Foundation and Benadir University, Mogadishu provided hospital facilities for the camp.

The medical team travelled from Pakistan and consisted of eight members, including four ophthalmologists and two OT technicians from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, as well as a PhD Pharmacist and a coordinator from COMSTECH.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed his deepest gratitude to Major General (Retd.) Rehmat Khan, the Chairman of Al-Shifa Trust, for his invaluable leadership and initiative in organizing this free surgical camp.

Al-Shifa Trust’s generous financial and technical contributions have made it possible for COMSTECH to extend its services to the people of Mogadishu, providing them with much-needed eye care and surgeries.

This collaborative effort between COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust is expected to have a significant positive impact on the lives of people in Somalia.

By conducting free eye camps, the organizations aim to not only restore vision but also restore hope and dignity to those who need it most.

All necessary medicines, intraocular lenses, and surgical consumables also reached Somalia along with the medical team.

Earlier, a No Objection Certificate (NoC) has been obtained from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the export of these items as donations to the Somali people.

The Embassy of Somalia in Pakistan has also provided valuable support in expediting the visa process for the medical team.