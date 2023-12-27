Chief Minister KP inaugurates Khyber Medical University Hazara campus in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Chief Minister KPK Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Wednesday distributed laptops to students at Hazara University Manshera under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Khyber Medical University Abbottabad Campus and new building of Ayub College of Dentistry in Abbottabad.

Additionally, he unveiled the Online Complaint Management and Patient Facilitation Center, along with the Cornea Transplant Service at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

During his address at the event, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah expressed his concern and underscored that Ayub Teaching Hospital is the largest teaching hospital. He assured that all issues at the hospital would be addressed on a priority basis through preferential foundations. Emphasizing the urgency of a meeting among relevant departments to tackle the hospital’s challenges, the Chief Minister outlined the need for swift action.

Clarifying the provincial cabinet’s stance in response to the caretaker Prime Minister’s announcement, Justice Arshad Hussain Shah said that we have granted approval to Ayub Medical College and Khyber Medical College for university status. The initiation of the process was announced, with ordinances for both universities to be issued after consultations with the Higher Education Commission and the Election Commission.

During his visit to Hazara University Manshera, the Chief Minister spoke about the distribution of laptops under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, emphasizing the provincial government’s top priority of promoting education. Addressing challenges, he stressed the importance of raising educational standards to meet contemporary needs and transforming traditional university courses into market-oriented programs.

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah noted ongoing efforts to rescue various universities in the province from financial crises, despite the limited mandate of the caretaker government. He expressed grief at the sight of educated and unemployed youth and announced a program to send at least five hundred thousand youths abroad for various courses within a year.

Highlighting the unparalleled significance of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme for students, the Chief Minister urged students to use laptops for education and research, emphasizing the positive utilization of their capabilities. He also announced that Haripur and Abbottabad have been declared quantum valleys, marking the initiation of quantum computing in the province as a significant step forward.