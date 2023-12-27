UoT announces merit lists for spring 2024 undergraduate programs admissions

QUETTA, Dec 27 (APP):The University of Turbat (UoT) announced the entry test results and 1st merit list for the spring 2024 admissions to various undergraduate programs on Wednesday.

The first merit list for admission to various undergraduate programs including BBA, BS (Economics), BS (Commerce), BS (Balochi), BS (English), BS (Political Science), BS (Sociology), BS (Chemistry), BS (Biochemistry), BS (Biotechnology), BS (Botany), and BS (Computer Science) is available on the university website (https://uot.edu.pk/merit-list-spring-2024-hessf)

The merit lists for LLB 5 Years and B.Ed. Honors Programs will be announced later.

According to press release, successful candidates are directed to visit the UoT admission cell at the main campus of UoT along with all relevant/educational documents (original) for verification, deposit the admission fees, and submit the deposited fee challan at the admission cell of UoT on or before Monday, 8th January 2024.

After the due date, the admission will stand cancelled and the candidates on the waiting list will be considered for admission. The filled and computerized printed fee challan is available at the admission cell of UoT main campus.

For further information, the phone numbers 0852-400539 can be contacted during office hours.