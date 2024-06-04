Chairman HEC calls on Governor KP

PESHAWAR, Jun 04 (APP):Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the educational, financial, and administrative problems and difficulties faced by the public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed.

Issues related to financial grants to universities from the Higher Education Commission, and federal and provincial governments were also discussed. Financial, administrative, and educational problems arising from the non-appointment of vice-chancellors in universities were also discussed. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that universities will have to move away from traditional education and focus on modern research.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that there is a need for serious efforts to get the universities out of the current financial and administrative crisis. He said that the federal government has written a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to continue the grant to the universities of the province.

He said that a university was built in every district of the province, but now the provincial government cannot provide funds. He said that improving the academic and administrative performance of the universities of KP is the priority of him. Chairman HEC Mukhtiar Ahmad said that public sector universities have unfortunately not focused on generating their resources.

He said that universities need to generate revenue by going ahead in the research sector. Higher Education Commission is ensuring all possible financial assistance to the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman HEC added.