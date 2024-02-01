Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Car-bus collision injured five in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):At least five persons were sustained injuries when a speeding bus collided with a car in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.
According to details, Rescue sources said that a bus going to Lahore from Fort Abbas hit a car due to over speeding as a result of five person were wounded, a private news channel reported.
One of the injured was in critical condition.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
According to police, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

