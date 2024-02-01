PEW set up for observance of election situation

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP):The Home and Tribal Affair department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set up a “Provincial Election Workspace” (PEW) in its strategy and Analysis wing to observe the overall situation in the general election 2024.

A notification issued here by the Home department said that representatives of BPS-17 and above of at-least 12 departments would perform duties in the PEW.

These departments included Home and Tribal Affairs, HQ-11 Corps, Peshawar, Police, Rescue-1122, Health, CTD KP, IB, Special Branch, PTA, Information, PMRU and Local government.