Balochistan Govt to hold women empowerment summits in 15 districts: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA, Nov 30 (APP): Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said his ministry would organize women empowerment summits (WES) in 15 districts of the province.

The purpose of organizing summits was to encourage and provide a platform to women who had excelled in various fields, so that they could play a role in the development of the country and province by using their talent in a better way, he said in a statement.

The minister said the summits would be held in the districts of Quetta, Zhob, Musakhel, Pashin, Ketch, Panjgur, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Nushki, Kharan, Chaman, Killa Abdullah, Dera Bugti, Awaran and Kohlu in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

He said the successful businesswomen would not only be encouraged but financial support would also be provided to them.