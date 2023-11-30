AJK President lauds Kashmiri diaspora community’s role keeping Kashmir dispute alive at Int’l level

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 30 (APP) :: Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said Kashmiri expatriates living in the United States and other parts of the world were playing a significant role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Ms. Ghazala Habib, Chairperson of US-based Friends of Kashmir International in the federal metropolis on Thursday.

The AJK President hailed the Kashmiri diaspora community’s role in promoting the Kashmir cause, exposing India’s belligerent occupation of Kashmir and human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces, said a press release.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that after 5th August 2019 Indian government had broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

He said that rising incidents of bloodshed and violence in the region reflected the totalitarian mindset and fascism of the Modi government which was hell-bent on choking every dissenting voice in Kashmir.

He said it was high time that the expatriate community should join hands to expose the nefarious designs of the Indian government. He, however, maintained that India could not subdue the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people by the dint of force.

Sultan expressed the hope that the day was not far away when the people of IIOJK would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s occupation.

On this occasion, Ms. Ghazala Habib, appreciated the president for his services and role in promoting Kashmir cause at the international level. She invited the President to visit America, which he accepted.