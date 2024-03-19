About 75 percent Negahban package distributed in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, Mar 19 (APP):About 75 per cent of Negahban package has been distributed among deserving people of the district.

Talking about the arrangement, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Mansoor Ahmad Baloch said more than 96,000 ration bags were distributed among poor under the generosity movement to help them out promptly at their doorstep.

According to him, more than 40 per cent people were surviving below the poverty line in backward areas of the province.

He said that the Ramzan package wouldn’t only cater the needs of the deserving people.

The DC said the entire distribution process was put under strict surveillance to ensure smooth supply of meals.

He assured of not holding compromise on making the just distribution of Neghaban packag to the poor.