99 Dolphin Jawans rewarded

FAISALABAD, Feb 20 (APP):SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti distributed commendatory certificates and cash prizes among 99 Jawans of Dolphin Force in recognition of their excellent performance.

In a formal certificate distribution ceremony in his office here on Tuesday, he said that the Dolphin Force played a dynamic role in decreasing the ratio of street crimes in Faisalabad after their deployment in city areas.

He said that Dolphin Jawans ensured thorough patrolling day and night especially in troubled areas in addition to keeping a vigilant eye on the movement of suspects. The scope of their patrolling beats would be increased to create a sense of safety and security among the general public, he added.

He also distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among 99 Dolphin Jawans and said that they had nabbed proclaimed offenders, absconders, dacoits and robbers in addition to arresting illicit weapon holders, drug traffickers and kite dealers.