7 illegal arms owners nabbed

RAWALPINDI, Apr 09 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued operations against illegal arms owners and arrested seven suspects from different areas.

According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from accused Hassan and 10 rounds of 30-bore pistol from accused Shahroz.

Similarly, the New Town, Naseerabad and Gujar Khan Police also nabbed accused Sarfaraz, Usama and Aqib respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from them.

The City Police recovered 50 and 100 rounds of 30-bore pistol from accused Umair Ali and Rahat respectively.