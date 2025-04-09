27.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIHC reserves verdict on Omar Ayub's plea against ECP's proceeding
National

IHC reserves verdict on Omar Ayub’s plea against ECP’s proceeding

16
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its decision against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s proceeding to investigate the alleged rigging in NA-18 Haripur the constituency of opposition leader Omar Ayub.
Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the case. During the hearing, the Election Commission’s lawyer Sajjeel Swati and Omar Ayub’s lawyer appeared in the court.
Omar Ayub’s lawyer said that the ECP has to decide on the petition within 60 days, adding that after 60 days the proceeding of commission is illegal.
Omar Ayub had won the election by a huge margin, he said, adding that the opposing candidate also accepted Omar Ayub’s victory and even tweeted about it.
The ECP’s lawyer said that Omar Ayub himself had first complained about rigging on the election day. When Omar Ayub won in the evening, the opposing candidate also filed a complaint about rigging. When the commission started proceedings on both petitions, Omar Ayub came to the High Court in a writ.
The lawyer requested that the commission had not yet issued any action or order and prayed the court that the petition be dismissed. The court after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, the decision was reserved on Omar Ayub’s petition.
Omar Ayub had challenged the Election Commission’s action and the July 10, order to investigate rigging in NA-18 Haripur.
Former Chief Justice Aamir Farooq had issued a stay order on the Election Commission’s action. The court had sought responses from the Election Commission, the NA-18 Returning Officer, the District Returning Officer and Babar Nawaz Khan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan