BISP leadership reviews Kafaalat disbursement readiness with partner banks

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, along with Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, chaired a high-level coordination meeting on Wednesday to assess the preparedness of partner banks for the upcoming disbursement of the Benazir Kafaalat tranche.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, JAZZ, Habib Bank, and other financial institutions.

All BISP Director Generals (DGs) and Zonal DGs were also in attendance.

Senator Rubina Khalid underscored the need to uphold the dignity and respect of women beneficiaries throughout the disbursement process.

“We are here to serve our beneficiaries and ensure maximum comfort and facilitation,” she stated, adding that any misconduct or disrespect at campsites would not be tolerated.

The Chairperson emphasized the critical role of partner banks in ensuring the presence of POS agents, uninterrupted cash availability, and the issuance of bank receipts at all designated campsites.

The forum also discussed the implementation of innovative solutions, including app-based attendance tracking for POS agents and BISP staff, as well as the establishment of awareness camps to assist and guide beneficiaries.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad instructed BISP field teams to submit daily complaint and monitoring reports during the disbursement period to enable swift resolution of issues.

The partner banks reaffirmed their full cooperation and commitment to supporting BISP in delivering services efficiently, transparently, and respectfully.