52 injured of Hub accident brought to Karachi: CM Sindh

KARACHI, Apr 11 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that fifty-two people injured in the Hub accident were shifted to Karachi, including two children so as to extend them good medical treatment for their quick and absolute recovery.

The chief minister was talking to media outside the Trauma Center here on Thursday.

He said that the complete details of the accident are yet to be ascertained, while the investigation of the tragedy will be carried out by the Balochistan authorities.

The CM said that some of the injured are also admitted to Hub hospital.

He said that currently 13 patients are undergoing treatment in the Trauma center Karachi, of which five are on vents. We have arranged the necessary facilities in the hospital, he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that our national and provincial assembly members are also present in the affected areas.