PM convenes high-level meeting on AJK situation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a high-level meeting on Monday, which will discuss the ongoing situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

PM Sharif earlier on Sunday also spoke to the prime minister of AJK and directed the Pakistan Muslim League-N office bearers in the region to engage with the leaders of the action committee to find a peaceful resolution.

In a tweet, he expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in AJK, urging all parties to adopt a peaceful course of action to resolve their demands.

The prime minister emphasized that while debate, discussion, and peaceful protests were beauty of democracy, there was no tolerance for taking the law into one’s own hands and damaging government properties.

“Unfortunately in situations of chaos and dissent, there are always some, who rush in to score political points,” he wrote on his X timeline. “Despite the efforts of detractors, the matter is expected to be settled soon.”