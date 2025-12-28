5,094 candidates pass Intermediate exams

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 28 (APP):A total of 5,094 candidates have been declared successful in the Intermediate examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bahawalpur.

According to an official press release issued here, Controller of Examinations, BISE Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Rajab Ali, stated that 14,741 candidates appeared in the Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2025, out of which 5,094 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 34.56 percent.

He said that all stages of the Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2025 were completed strictly in accordance with merit, rules, and regulations. He added that no negligence or carelessness was tolerated during the preparation of results, and assured that efforts would continue in the future to improve the examination system.

Dr. Rajab Ali concluded by announcing that the results of the Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2025, conducted under the auspices of BISE Bahawalpur, have been officially declared.

Meanwhile, In-charge Computer Section, Mr. Minsha said that a modern automated computer system was used for result preparation. He added that data entry, result processing, and final verification were completed with utmost care and transparency.

In-charge Intermediate Branch, Mr. Khurshid Chauhan, said that all administrative matters—from the conduct of examinations to the announcement of results—were carried out in accordance with Board policy. He added that, keeping candidates’ convenience in mind, all examination records and related processes were completed in a timely manner, which was made possible through mutual cooperation and teamwork.

Candidates can view their results online on the official website of the Bahawalpur Board: www.bisebwp.edu.pk