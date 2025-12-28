Pink Ribbon Youth awareness seminar held at IUB

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 28 (APP):The Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Seminar 2025 was jointly organized by the Women Health Care Center and Maternity Home at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The seminar highlighted the critical importance of breast cancer awareness among young people. Director and Consultant Gynecologist, Women Health Care Center, Dr. Safeena Siddiq, welcomed the dignitaries and thanked the organizing teams, including the Directorate of Student Affairs. She emphasized the importance of self-breast examination for early detection and informed participants about the availability of master trainers and ultrasound facilities at the Women Health Care Center.

The seminar was graced by Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the audience, she spoke about the alarming rise in breast cancer cases in Pakistan and stressed the urgent need to raise awareness, especially among youth. She appreciated the efforts of the Women Health Care team for promoting health awareness through education and for providing in-house consultations, including gynecological, ultrasound, general, and pediatric services.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Farhat-ul-Ain Tayyaba, General and Breast Reconstructive Surgeon from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, discussed early detection techniques and the importance of timely medical intervention. Dr. Samina Ejaz, Additional Director, Women Health Care Center, highlighted the role of research in early diagnosis and prevention of breast cancer.

Dr. Zarmina Irum and Dr. Sheema also participated in the discussion on breast cancer awareness and prevention. Among other notable attendees were Prof. Dr. Nasreen, Dean, Faculty of Special Education, Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Noveen Javed, Dr. Ambreen, Dr. Amber, and Dr. Misbah Nosheen.

The event aimed to educate youth about breast cancer risks, symptoms, early detection methods, and the importance of self-examination, encouraging proactive health practices among young individuals.