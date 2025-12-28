Sunday, December 28, 2025
Deputy Speaker inaugurates Rs 741m road project

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 28 (APP):Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, inaugurated a road construction project here, to be completed at a cost of over Rs 741 million. Under the project, a new road will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 741.32 million.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said the project is part of the “Restore Roads, Prosper Punjab” program, launched in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said the initiative aims to improve transportation facilities in both rural and urban areas across the province.
He further stated that new roads are being constructed under the revolutionary SAP-VII program in collaboration with the Punjab Highway Department, District Bahawalpur.
The Deputy Speaker said the project would provide modern and improved travel facilities to the residents. He added that road construction and expansion projects across the province have formally commenced, and that the development initiatives launched by the Chief Minister mark the beginning of a new journey toward progress and the practical realization of the vision of change.
