378.4MT wheat being provided to flour mills daily: DFC

SIALKOT, Oct 13 (APP):According to the instructions of the Punjab government and the Sialkot deputy commissioner, a daily quota of 378.4 metric tons (MT) of wheat is being issued to flour mills for supplying flour at subsidised rates in the district.

This was sttaed by District Food Controller (DFC) Shahnawaz Chohan during an important meeting here. He said that 25 flour mills in Sialkot district supply flour in 20-kg and 10-kg green packing to market, which is being strictly monitored.



He said that 13,202 bags of 20-kg flour are prepared daily from subsidized wheat.

However, in view of the increasing demand, 10-kg bags of flour are a priority for supply in the market. He said that supply of flour was going on according to the demand in the four tehsils.