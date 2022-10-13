PSX turns around as index goes slightly up by 78 points

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday to bullish trend, gaining 78.58 points, a positive change of 0.19 percent, closing at 42,085.72 points against 42,007.14 points on the last working day.

A total of 222,227,524 shares were traded during the day compared to 238,657,372 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.669 billion against Rs 7.853 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 158 of them recorded gain and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 50,643,000 shares at Rs 1.52 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 23,196,954 at Rs 128.47 and Pak Refinery with 9,604,598 at Rs 17.98 per share.

Colgate PalmXB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 72.21 per share price, closing at Rs 2,086 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Textile with Rs 35 rise in per share price to Rs 1,009.

Faisal Spinning witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 25 per share closing at Rs 385 followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs 24 decline to close at Rs 570.