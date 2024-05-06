3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed
RAWALPINDI, May 06 (APP):Following directives of  Director-General, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted operation against substances detrimental to health and destroyed 3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt.
A warehouse located in Nanakpura, Kashmiri Bazaar Rawalpindi was inspected by the food safety team. Shockingly, they discovered a substantial amount of Chinese salt valued at approximately Rs 41,70,000.
This salt, prohibited for its health hazards, was promptly confiscated and destroyed on-site by the authorities.
Further action was taken as a case was registered against the owner of the warehouse .
The DG emphasized that such actions endanger the lives of innocent people and vowed to take stringent measures against the persons involved in such malpractices.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services