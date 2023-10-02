31,061 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

RAWALPINDI, Oct 02 (APP):As many as 31,061 persons have been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive started on July 10.

According to the District Health Authority spokesman, the LHEAP was underway in four Union Councils (UCs)-10,11,14 and 15 of the city while 127 people diagnosed with HBV and 516 with HCV so far.

He informed that 8,344 people had received the first dose of the vaccine while 3,789 jabbed the second dose.

He added that 20 health teams, five in each UC were participating in the drive to vaccinate around 100,000 population against the deadly disease.

The spokesman urged the residents to come forward and screen themselves for Hepatitis free of cost. The LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, he added.