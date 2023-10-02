Governor visits shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayub Ansari in Istanbul

KARACHI, Oct 02 (APP):Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayub Ansari in Istanbul.

According to a Governor House communique here on Monday, on the occasion, the Sindh Governor prayed for Pakistan’s security, stability, and economic growth.

Tessori said that it was his intention to visit the shrine in the blessed month of Rabi’ul Awwal.

The Governor prayed for the prosperity of the people of Sindh. He also prayed for the success of selected candidates for the Governor’s IT courses.