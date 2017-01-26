Documentary on Jamiluddin Aali screened at Pakistani consulate in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan’s Consulate in Chicago Thursday held the first of a string of its planned events leading up to the country’s 70th Independence Day on August 14.

A documentary on the life and works of eminent national poet Jamiluddin Aali was screened, with Raju Jamil, his son who was a former Senior Vice President of United Bank of Pakistan, as the guest of honour at the well-attended event that included scholars on Pakistan from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University and University of Wisconsin Madison.

Speaking at the occasion, Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said legends like Jamiluddin Aali were among pioneers of the Pakistan movement and played a critical role in shaping country identity through poetry.

His works, especially the patriotic songs, had inspired the people of Pakistan. “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan” was synonymous with Pakistan, he said.

In his remarks, Raju Jamil thanked the consulate for providing a platform for projecting Pakistani cultural and literary heritage not only to one million strong Pakistani diaspora living in the US, but also to the American scholars engaged in research on Pakistan.

He underscored the need to pass the message of Jamiluddin Aali to the next generation of Pakistani-Americans who would play critical role in bringing the two countries.

The ceremony was conducted by renowned Pakistani-American poet Amin Haider, who was President of the Urdu Institute of Chicago. Haider also praised the works of Jamiluddin Aali.

In conclusion, Haider thanked Consul General Tirmizi for promoting Urdu language in the United States through such events and presented him a shield on behalf of the Urdu Institute of Chicago.