Doctors shouldn’t forget their oath while on strike: Governor

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad

Rafiq Rajwana has said that raising voice for the solution of

problems is a right of doctors, however, they should not forget

their oath while going on strike.

He expressed these views while addressing the second Sahat

Khidmat Award distribution ceremony organised by the Punjab

Health Facility Management Company, Primary and Secondary Health

Department to acknowledge the extra-ordinary performance of

the staff at a local hotel on Saturday.

He said doctors would be answerable here and the

hereafter if any life lost during their strike in

hospitals. The governor added that everyone had to obey

oath taken by one.

He said the “Sahat Khidmat Award” for recognition of the

services of health professionals and junior staff would be

helpful to resolve issues and the staff would be

encouraged to perform their duties with more

dedication.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare

Khawja Salman Rafique said during the last few years the

Punjab’s health sector had witnessed significant development

and historical reforms. “However, long journey is still to

see in this regard,”he added.

Salman said a number of new hospitals, specialized

health institutions had been constructed in Punjab while

extension in the existing hospitals and revamping of health

facility was in progress.

He said due to new initiatives, routine immunization

coverage had reached from 50 to 88 percent during the last

two years.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Primary and Secondary

Health, Khawja Imran Nazir said that presently the Punjab health

sector was catering 120 million people’s health requirements

besides providing facilities to patients of other provinces.

He said that thousands of patients daily visited

public hospitals and benefitted from free health facility.

“A system of reward and punishment has been evolved in

the department first time in the history of the province,”

he said.

He was of the view that criticism should be taken

positively because it pointed out the gaps in the

system.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan also spoke on

the occasion.

Earlier, the governor also visited stalls

set up by different health programmes for creating

awareness.

He distributed Sahat Khidmat Award among the best

performers of the department.

Lahore Lord Mayor Colonel (retd) Mubashar Javaid, Special

Secretary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor and other senior officers

attended the function.