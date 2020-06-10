Different genre main reason behind success of action thriller drama Ertugrul Ghazi:

Muhammad Atif Ismail

Multan, Jun 10 (APP):Ertugrul Ghazi, an action thriller drama, based on theme of triumph of good against evil, is widely discussed and top choice of people not only in the country but across the world. In Pakistan, millions of the people especially youth, both male and female, take huge interest in the Turkish drama serial.

The drama, presented on country’s national channel PTV as well as social media became immensely popular when Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that “it should be shown to our youth so that they should have knowledge of Islamic values, ethics,culture and family system.”

Ertugrul is an inspirational character, a real hero andwarrior. Ertugrul was the son of Suleyman Shah, leader of theKayi tribe of Oghuz Turks, who fought against cruel, secured rights of common men and strived for promotion of justice.Ertugrul Ghazi has a powerful message throughout.

Throughout the series, there are so many references to the Quran and Islamic teachings. This drama has an educational value and it opens up minds. One learns many things while getting entertained by the story. The main message of this series is that it is really important to hold on to your faith and eventually good triumphs over evil. It also has the message that one must hold on good values even when faced with the most adverse circumstances.It has an enchanting appeal and when someone watches its one episode, then he could not keep himself away from rest of episodes due to ever increasing thrill.

There are number of different reasons behind success of the drama serial in the country. known writer Amjid Islam Amjid told APP, “Ertugrul Ghazi has a different genre. However, In Pakistani dramas, there is uniformity of theme. Our dramas lack variety and people are fed up of sameness of theme. They want to watch something with different themes”. Similarly, the drama has historic background and people have emotional attachment to real heroes. People also take interest in adventure and particular culture of Turk tribes. Another known dramatist Asghar Nadeem Syed stated that Ertugrul Ghazi contained outstanding story structure, family values, ethics, justice and how to deal with conspiracies. Although,it was very difficult to synchronize historical events but events are beautifully synchronized. Asghar Nadeem Syed also lauded matchless production with modern technology and selection of natural sites for drama.

Literary figure and known columnist Ali Sukhanwar maintained that the drama gave many lessons. It satisfied human emotions through catharsis. “Unfortunately, In our dramas, we are not presenting our real culture. It seemed our writers lacked newtheme. Repetition of themes is main cause of failure of our dramas. However, Ertugrul Ghazi has a different theme. It beautifully depicts how to stand against evil forces, promote justice, fair trade and role of spiritual teachings in character building.

Motivational Speaker Qasim Ali Shah also hailed the action thriller drama.”The drama contained many important quotes which guide people towards goodness and help in character building. Our youth should watch this drama and know about the endeavours of the real heros of muslim world,” he advised .