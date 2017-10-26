Denial of right to self-determination to Kashmiris for last seven decades raises questions about conscience of world, UN: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stated that the denial of the right to self-determination to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven decades raises questions about the conscience of the international community and the United Nations.

“The worst form of state terrorism is being perpetrated against the defenceless people of IoK to silence and crush their legitimate struggle, in complete disregard of international human rights and humanitarian laws. The entire Indian state machinery is involved in these crimes against humanity.

“There is a need for an independent, transparent and fair investigation into these human rights violations under the UN,” said the Prime Minister in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day observed every year on October 27.

He said Pakistan has supported the proposal of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for sending a Fact Finding Mission to Jammu and Kashmir. “We reiterate our call and hope that the international community will pay heed to the miseries and sufferings of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

The Prime Minister described October 27, 1947 as one of the darkest days of human history and said, ”This day marks a grave human tragedy in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) when 69 years ago, Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorize innocent Kashmiris. This pattern of brutalities continues with impunity even today.”

He said despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror in IoK.

“From July last year until the end of September 2017, Indian atrocities have resulted in the killings of over 460 innocent Kashmiris, injuring over 20,000 and deliberately blinding hundreds. Over 200 people have lost eyesight, while vision of thousands has been impaired. Over 7,000 Kashmiris have been arrested with their current status unknown, while scores of women have been raped and molested. These facts seek urgent attention of the international community,” he added.

The Prime Minister said India must honour commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir for resolution of this long standing dispute.

“We pay homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in IoK and reiterate our unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. This support will continue till the realization of the lawful right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.