Sindhi cultural day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Dec 7

HYDERABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Like other parts of Sindhi traditional Sindhi cultural day would be celebrated in Hyderabad on 7th December.

On this occasion, people wear attires, Ajrak (traditional block printed shawl) and Sindhi Topi.

During the festival, people gather in all major cities of Sindh at press clubs, and other places to arrange various activities.

Main event of Sindh Culture day to be held at Sindh Museum while various big and small culture programmes will also take place in different areas. It was pertinent to mention that Sindh Culture day was celebrated across Sindh since 2009 with traditional fervor and rejoice.