Saturday, December 6, 2025
HomeCultureSindhi cultural day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Dec 7
Culture

Sindhi cultural day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Dec 7

2
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Like other parts of Sindhi  traditional Sindhi cultural day would be celebrated in Hyderabad on 7th December.
On this occasion, people wear attires, Ajrak (traditional block printed shawl) and Sindhi Topi.
During the festival, people gather in all major cities of Sindh at press clubs, and other places to arrange various activities.
Main event of Sindh Culture day to be held at Sindh Museum while various big and small culture programmes will also take place in different areas. It was pertinent to mention that Sindh Culture day was celebrated across Sindh since 2009 with traditional fervor and rejoice.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan