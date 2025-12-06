ICT Police held four drug dealers; 6kg narcotics seized

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Tarnol team arrested four suspects and recovered a total of six kilograms of narcotics, including chars, ice and heroin.

An official told APP on Saturday that the operation was conducted on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) . A dedicated police team from Tarnol Police Station apprehended four suspects involved in drug dealing and registered separate cases against them. Police recovered 3 kg of hashish, 2 kg of ice (crystal meth), and 1 kg of heroin from their possession.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Mazhar, Adil Khan, Naseer Ahmed and Muhammad Ramzan.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that the crackdown against drug traffickers would continue vigorously under the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately so that society could be cleansed of the menace of drugs.

DIG Tariq reiterated that ICT Police remain committed to eliminating narcotics networks and ensuring a safer community for all residents of the federal capital.