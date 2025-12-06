Health minister urged young doctors to serve with empathy, integrity

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP): Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, while addressing the 15th Convocation of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) said that the real journey of a doctor begins after receiving the degree and lasts a lifetime.

He urged the graduation medical professionals to serve humanity with empathy and integrity.

“It is not just a profession; it is service to humanity rooted in empathy, professionalism, ethical practice and continuous learning,” he said.

The minister, also university’s Pro-Chancellor, congratulated the graduates of MBBS batches of 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as postgraduate scholars, and their families.

He highlighted that the young doctors’ training at RMU has equipped them with world-class clinical skills along with the moral responsibility to treat every patient with compassion and dignity.

He urged them to remain adaptable and innovative amid rapid transformations in global healthcare and to actively contribute to the ongoing reforms in Punjab’s health sector.

Khawaja Salman also paid tributes to RMU’s faculty for their dedication in shaping generations of physicians and praised the university’s leadership in research, community outreach and adoption of international standards in medical education.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor RMU, Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar in his address highlighted the progress of the institution since its establishment in 1974.

He informed the audience that RMU has consistently held the top position among public-sector medical universities in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings since 2021 and achieved an outstanding HEC score of 98.32.

He further highlighted pioneering initiatives of the university including Pakistan’s first fully integrated modular curriculum aligned with WFME standards, the country’s first university residency programme based on ACGME (USA) guidelines, the inaugural PhD in Clinical Sciences, and cutting-edge facilities such as the Integrated Clinical & Basic Research Laboratory Complex and the Simulation & Innovation Centre.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon graduates of the 44th, 45th and 46th MBBS batches and postgraduate programmes (MS, MD, M.Phil, diplomas and certificates).

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab and former Principals of Rawalpindi Medical College, Professor Dr.Muhammad Mussadiq Khan and Professor Dr. Jehangir Sarwar Khan also attended the ceremony.

The chief guest awarded gold medals, distinctions, and merit certificates to outstanding graduates.

The convocation was attended by a large number of graduation medical professionals, their families, faculty members, alumni and students.