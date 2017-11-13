COAS meets gold-winning Pak Army team

RAWALPINDI, Nov 13 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday met with Pakistan Army team, which won gold medal in “Exercise Cambrian Petrol” held in the UK from October 13 to 22.

The COAS appreciated the team for their commendable performance, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

A total of 131 teams participated in the event, known as one of the toughest patrolling test for military personnel. Pakistan claimed gold medal for the third consecutive time, while overall it was their fourth gold medal in the event.

Cambrian Patrol is physically challenging and arduous exercise which concentrates on teamwork for achieving the mission.

The team of 8 x men carrying up to 40 kgs of combat gear crosses some of the most unforgiving mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, UK, amid tactical and technical challenges, testing leadership, self-discipline, courage and determination of participants.