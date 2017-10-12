CM pays surprise visit to Govt Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the

extension project of Government Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh.

He went to the hospital after inauguration of Speedo bus

service in Multan, inspected the construction work and inspected different wards and other sections. The hospital staff and labourers were pleasantly surprised to see the chief minister moving around.

He also visited the Government Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital and inquired about the health of patients in different wards.

The CM praised the general conditions of cleanliness as

well as presence of doctors and said that he had been happy to visit the hospital where patients were given the best healthcare facilities. However, the CM reprimanded the MS for not wearing the gown and made it clear that non-wearing of gown is improper.

He asked patients and their attendants about the healthcare

facilities who expressed their satisfaction about the quality of

treatment and free provision of medicines. They added that the hospital was genuinely providing healthcare facilities to the people of southern Punjab.

The chief minister told that the Punjab government was

adding 250 beds to the hospital to provide quality healthcare

facilities to more patients in southern Punjab.

He said that speed of construction work be expedited

further as extension of this hospital would provide many more facilities to the people.

While talking to the media, the CM said that the hospital

was providing latest facilities to the people of southern Punjab, adding that no hospital is being privatised. Every patient is treated free of cost in the hospital and it is much better than the public sector hospitals. This hospital is a reminder to those who are engaged in public sector hospitals but are work-shirkers.

He said that he had inspected the under-construction

building of the extension project and has also inquired the

patients about their treatment in the hospital who have

expressed their satisfaction over the provision of medical

facilities.

To a question, the chief minister said that Multan Kidney

Centre will also start working soon.