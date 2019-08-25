Chinese Investment Company vows to promote digital culture among local youth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):A Chinese investment company is about to launch multiple IT-based projects in Pakistan with an aim to promote digital culture among the youth of the country by introducing best international practices.

“We want to train the local youth and also start the capacity building programme for them to equip them with advanced technology in services sectors,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘Timesaco’ Donald-Li told APP here on Sunday.

Replying to a question, he said that Timesaco would create millions of jobs and businesses opportunities for youth through different e-commerce platforms in six major cities of the country.

Donald-Li said the company has plan to introduce different e-commerce platforms for youth, through which they would be able to do different online businesses.