SMEDA to organize training on “Exhibitions & Event Management Skills for SMEs”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Exhibitions and Event Management Skills for SMEs” for profitable business growth on January 11.

The workshop will be held at the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), according to sources in the authority informed on Wednesday.

The training program will provide information about the scope and nature of exhibitions, pre-conditions and participants selection criteria, developing the concept, physical and human resources, and project logistics.

The workshop will also highlight marketing and event, financial management, risk management, and staging the event.

The session would be attended by Members of ICSTSI, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in marketing, sales and advertising, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.