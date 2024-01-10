Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Jan 10 (APP): Four ships namely, Maersk Detroit, MSC Desiree, Blue Bird and Al-Saad carrying Containers, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Klima and Sea Runner carrying Coal and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours respectively.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Flex Volunteer’ is left the port today (Morning).

A cargo volume of 210,237 tonnes, comprising 192,776 tonnes import cargo and 19,461 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,620 Containers (3,950 TEUs Imports and 670 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Kang Hong’ & two more ships, X-Press Bardsey and Kyparisia carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘APL South-Hampton’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/as/