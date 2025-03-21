Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Judith, Martini,Maritime Tuntiga and Kingston scheduled to load/offload Container, HFSO, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Oriole, Eagle Kuching, Star Antares, Nave Estella and Stolt Cobalt are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Judith and Saga left the port on today morning,

while another ship ‘Kingston’ expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 109,265 tonnes, comprising 54,861 tonnes imports cargo and 54,404 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,170 Containers (880 TEUs

Imports & 1,290 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Heng Hui Yong Tai, Star Antares and Hodaka Galaxy carrying Palm oil,

Steel Coil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2 and EVTL are respectively on Friday, while another containers

ship ‘X-Press Mekong’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.