27.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPresident approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr
Latest NewsNational

President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr

65
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23 and Eid ul Fitr.

The president granted a remission of 180 days, for both occasions in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution.

However, the remission would not be applicable on the prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for the remission.

The reduction in sentences would be applicable on the male prisoners of over 65 years age and female prisoners of over 60 years age, who had completed one-third of the sentence.

The juvenile prisoners, who had completed one third of their sentence would also be entitled for the remission.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan