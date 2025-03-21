27.7 C
Domestic

15 power pilferers held

24
SARGODHA, Mar 21 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO),Sargodha Circle on Friday caught 15 power pilferers during the current drive against power pilferage.
FESCO spokesman said that the task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the district and caught the power pilferers identified as Asim,Akram,Talha,Taimoor,Tasib,Toseef,Tajamal, Anwer,Ali,Sohail,Shoaib,Saeed,Akaash,Tayab, Qasim,Ibrahim,Sabtain and others,red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.
Further investigation was underway.
