Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 28 (APP):Three ships, Marathopolis, Anna-M and Chemroad Rose carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Silver Heba, As Emererald Gree, Yun Ding 19, AL-Bidda and UOG Sparta carrying

Palm oil, LNG and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Port Imabari, Solar Roma, Malha Ras Laffan, Epicurus, Pindos and Marathopolis are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 171,279 tonnes, comprising 143,245 tonnes imports cargo and 28,034 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,506 Containers (1,444 TEUs Imports and 1,062 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Taxi Diara, Kerala, AL-Bidda and Sky Runner scheduled to load/offload Cement, Furnace oil, Pam oil and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and EETL on Thursday, and another ship Kosan Adam carrying 52,500 tonnes of wheat is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.