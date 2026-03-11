PSO strengthens fuel supply chain to ensure Pakistan’s energy security

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has proactively optimized its operations in response to the evolving geopolitical environment, to ensure that the nation’s energy needs are met with precision and reliability.

PSO is aggressively building fuel stocks to insulate the national economy from global market volatility, a press statement issued by the PSO said on Wednesday.

Guided by the strategic directives of the Ministry of Energy, PSO is taking bold steps to fortify the country’s fuel supply lines. By leveraging its robust international procurement network and a streamlined logistics framework, PSO is successfully fueling the nation’s economic engine, ensuring uninterrupted movement for industries and citizens alike.

PSO’s procurement processes remain transparent, efficient, and highly competitive.

While extreme demand conditions led to a lack of participation in a previous tender, today’s opening on March 10 saw an overwhelmingly positive response from international bidders.

Bids are currently being processed with the highest standards of regulatory compliance, reflecting the global market’s trust in PSO’s operational integrity.

Behind this seamless operation is a dedicated workforce working 24/7 to uphold the integrity of the fuel supply chain. From the ports to the pumps, our team is committed to providing world-class service to every customer, ensuring that Pakistan remains energized and moving forward, the statement added.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the people of Pakistan. We aren’t just delivering fuel; we are delivering the stability the country needs to thrive.”