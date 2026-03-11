ET&NC Dept seizes 21.6kg hashish, 735g ice drug in two operations

PESHAWAR, Mar 11 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has seized 21.6 kilograms of hashish and 735 grams of ice (crystal meth) in two separate operations in Peshawar, foiling attempts to smuggle narcotics and arresting one suspect.Separate cases have been registered while further investigation is under way.

According to details received from Excise Department, the operations were conducted as part of the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, under which the department has intensified actions against drug trafficking and sale across the province.

The Excise Police Station in Peshawar Region carried out a major operation on the motorway service road towards Akbarpura, where officials intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number NG-399. During the search, the team recovered 21,600 grams (21.6kg) of hashish from the vehicle.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Majid Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer (Counter Narcotics Operations), and Circle Officer Hamidullah, while the raid was led by SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Region Imad Khan, along with Sub-Inspector Zia Anwar Khan and ASI Saeem Khan. A case has been registered and further legal proceedings are in progress.

In another operation, the Excise Intelligence Squad acted on a tip-off near Pir Zakori Bridge, where officials recovered 735 grams of ice and arrested a suspect. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Saud Khan Gandapur, Provincial In-Charge Excise Intelligence and Majid Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer (Counter Narcotics Operations).

During the operation, Inspector Moazzam Jan Khan, along with his team, recovered the narcotics from the possession of Muhammad Imran, son of Purdil, a resident of Mardan, who was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Excise Police Station in Peshawar Region, and further investigation is underway.