Three family members killed in lightning strike in Shangla

PESHAWAR, Mar 11 (APP):At least three members of a family lost their lives after being struck by lightning during heavy rain in Shangla district, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The incident occurred in Muniwari area of Achar, Shangla, where lightning struck a house during rainfall. As a result, Yar Muhammad (30), son of Bakhs, his wife Taj Bibi, and their minor son Murad Ali, aged around four to five years, were seriously injured and fell unconscious.

District administration and rescue teams rushed to the scene however, all three victims had succumbed to their injuries by the time help arrived.

According to the PDMA daily situation report issued by the Provincial Emergency Operation Center (PEOC), no damage to houses, schools, livestock or other infrastructure was reported in the incident.