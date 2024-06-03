Planning Minister meets PM AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday met with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and discussed matters regarding upcoming budget and development work in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that PakSat MM1 Satellite will provide internet service facility to AJK and GB, adding that it was a major success and need to take full advantage of this service in the fields of education and health.

The minister further said that the government was realizing the sensitivity of GB and AJK, adding that special measures would be taken for the uplift of these areas.

He said that government would utilize available resources to achieve economic development and social prosperity of these areas. Ahsan Iqbal said that government will initiate internship program and young development fellow program for the youth of AJK, adding that the youth are the bright future of this region.

He said that the government was taking special steps for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and urged the need to promote tourism by up-grading its infrastructure with proper planning.