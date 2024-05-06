Pakistan, Japan discuss bilateral cooperation in industry, food security

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, here on Monday met with Federal Minister for Industry and Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

According to a press statement, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and the challenges faced by Japanese automakers in Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its friendship with Japan, which he said was a close friend of Pakistan. He highlighted the significant role Japan can play in Pakistan’s auto industry and expressed the hope that more Japanese companies will invest in Pakistan.

The minister assured that the current government is committed to providing facilities to investors for the development of industry and agriculture, which is their top priority. He also emphasised the importance of food security and the need for cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Japan.