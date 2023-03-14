Pakistan, Canada discuss ways to promote cooperation in trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):The High Commissioner of Canada, Ms. Leslie Scanlon and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in various avenues and cooperation in a number of fields including trade, investment and climate resilience.

During a call on meeting of the High Commissioner with the Finance Minister, both the sides discussed overall global economic situation as well as economic policies and programmes of the government in Pakistan.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Ishaq Dar said both the countries were having friendly relations and commended the support of Canadian government for flood affected people.

He briefed the envoy about the economic outlook and the challenges being faced by the country, coupled with huge losses due to the devastating floods last year.

He further shared that the government with its pragmatic policy decisions had not only arrested the economic decline but was also steering the economy towards stability and growth.

He also shared that the government had taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including energy sector in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increased the revenue generation.

The minister also informed about the talks held with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing program with the fund and fulfill all the international obligations.

The minister appreciated the Canadian investments in Pakistan and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance the economic relations between both the countries.

On the occasion, Ms. Leslie Scanlon also shared sentiments of deep rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Canada and said, both countries enjoy excellent relations and these need to be further promoted especially on trade, investment and Climate resilience.