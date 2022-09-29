Naveed Qamar for robust Pak, Japan economic, trade partnership

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar here on Thursday said that there was a need for strong economic, commercial and investment partnership between Pakistan and Japan.

Pakistan has rich economic and trade potential which can be further explored and developed by connecting with potential markets like Japan, he said while addressing the 7th Session of Japan-Pakistan Joint Government-Business Dialogue.

In his opening remarks during the plenary session, Naveed Qamar welcomed the leader of delegation of Japan, Mr. Ryuji Satomi, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

He said that automobile, textile, information technology, agriculture, vegetables and fruits and fishery are the major potential sectors in which new avenues of cooperation could be opened in both the countries.

Naveed Qamar said that where there was lot of potential for improvement of economic and trade relations between the two countries, there was also a lot of potential in Taxila heritage.

He said that after a long gap during the COVID-19, the 7th session of Japan-Pakistan Joint Governments – Business dialogue has started for mutual economic and commercial cooperation between Japan and Pakistan, which is a good step.

Naveed Qamar said that through this forum, “we have started business to business and government to government dialogues and the government of Pakistan will provide full support in this regard.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan and Japan were important trading partners and Pakistan greatly valued Japan’s contribution to Pakistan.

He stated that the Joint Dialogue was taking place on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

He said that it was a matter of satisfaction to see Japanese firms from diverse sectors like Information Technology, Electronics, Construction, Finance etc. visiting Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a MoU was also signed between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for cooperation in promotion of bilateral trade.

The plenary session was followed by the official talks between the two sides.

The Pakistan’s delegation was led by Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce. Cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, fisheries, investment, engineering sector, energy efficiency, compliance standards and technical cooperation came under discussion.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the continued healthy pace of growth in bilateral trade despite global disruption and challenges due to COVID pandemic.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions between the two countries to further enhance trade related cooperation and investment opportunities.