McKinsey team meets Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with Regional Head of Technology and Tax McKinsey & Co Tom Isherwood.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and McKinsey Partner Ali Malik also attended the meeting, said a news release.

The minister emphasized the need for investment in technology and fostering a cultural shift towards digital governance.

He underscored the government’s commitment to improve tax collection through the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) ongoing efforts in digitization.

The minister also said that the data from PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) and REMIT can be utilized in digitizing FBR’s tax system.

Meanwhile, the discussions covered the possibility of achieving quick wins by leveraging this data and implementing daily reporting through dashboards to monitor progress in real-time.

Ali Pervaiz Malik also discussed how the ongoing exercise could be enhanced by efficiently generating, organizing, and analyzing data.

He stressed the importance of a data-driven approach to improve overall project outcomes. The McKinsey team thanked the minister for the meeting and assured that they would ensure the completion of exercise within the given time frame.