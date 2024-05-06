KSA, Pakistan economic partners, share common vision: Al Mubarakon

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Saudi Assistant Minister for Investment, Ibrahim Al Mubarak said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major economic partners and both countries have always supported each other with a common economic vision.

He said that ‘Pakistan’s Diaspora including many professional and skilled workers in Saudi Arabia were playing a major role in the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

He said this while addressing at the Pakistan- Saudi Arab Investment Forum, 2024 held here on Monday.

Similarly, there are historical economic, trade and unprecedented diplomatic ties between the two countries, which are enhancing, day by day, he said and added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had always provided support to each other for bilateral economic development.

Currently, 2 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia, including doctors, engineers and professors, Ibrahim Al Mubarak said and added that currently, most of Pakistanis are working very hard on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and economic development.

He said Saudi companies are always ready to invest in Pakistan and contribute to its economic development.

Pakistan has resources and full of potential and Saudi investors will help in the economic development of Pakistan.

The Saudi minister said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major economic allies and both the countries had always supported each other on different occasions.

The Saudi Minister said that the two countries were bound in historical religious relations, which paved the way for our economic relations.

He said that the extraordinary reception and hospitality had been extended to his delegation in Pakistan, for which he was grateful to the government of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal while addressing the forum, said that at this time all the focus of the government was on business to business relations.

The commerce minister said that the government was currently carrying out economic reforms and was expecting to improve the country’s economy.

Jam Kamal said that the role of the business community in the economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was very important at this time and more focus was on negotiations and implementation of economic vision through the private sector.

He said that the visit of Saudi investors to Pakistan today was important because the private sectors of both countries had special importance in it.